Manipur schools reopen after 13-day shutdown; curfew relaxed
Educational institutions in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district reopened on Friday after a 13-day closure. The shutdown was imposed on November 16 amid rising violence after six bodies of the Meitei community were found in the Jiri and Barak rivers. This came after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants on November 11, which left 10 insurgents dead.
Reopening directive issued by education departments
The Directorate of Education Schools and the Higher and Technical Education Department had issued a directive to reopen educational institutions. The order is applicable to Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Jiribam districts. K Biken Singh, a central government official with kids in private school, welcomed the development. He said "final exams of my children...were scheduled to start from the second week of December and parts of the syllabus are yet to be completed."
Curfew restrictions eased in violence-affected districts
Along with reopening schools, the state government also relaxed curfew timings from 5:00am to 4:00pm on Friday. This was done to enable residents to buy essentials like food and medicines. However, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from competent authorities. The violence in Manipur stems from ongoing ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups from adjoining hills since May last year, killing over 250 and displacing thousands.
Protests intensify against AFSPA amidst ethnic tensions
Amid these ethnic tensions, protests against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) have grown louder. Thousands defied curfew on Thursday to protest against AFSPA in Imphal East district. Protesters marched from Nongada in Lamlai constituency toward Yorbung. Y Leima, a protester, said "AFSPA is a tool of oppression" affecting people in Imphal valley and Naga areas. Recently, the Centre reimposed AFSPA in six police station areas in Manipur, including Jiribam, allowing the areas to be declared "disturbed" for security operations.