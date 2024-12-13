Summarize Simplifying... In short The Reserve Bank of India and several schools in New Delhi received bomb threats via email, prompting an investigation by Mumbai police.

The anonymous sender, claiming to be part of a "secret dark web" group, alleged that powerful explosives were planted on the premises, criticizing the schools for lax bag checks.

The threats, powerful enough to destroy buildings and harm people, have put authorities on high alert.

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the bomb threat

'Will blow up bank': RBI receives bomb threat in Russian

By Chanshimla Varah 11:14 am Dec 13, 202411:14 am

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai has once again been targeted with a bomb threat, the second such incident in less than a month. An unidentified person sent an email via the bank's official website, written in Russian, warning of an explosion at the bank. "A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank," said Zone 1 DCP of Mumbai Police.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway following RBI bomb threat

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation into the bomb threat received by the RBI. A case has been registered at the Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station against an unidentified person. Coincidentally, several New Delhi schools also received bomb threats through email on the same day. The schools include Bhatnagar Public School, Cambridge School, several Delhi Public School branches, Delhi Police Public School, and Venkatesh Public School.

School threats

Delhi schools receive similar bomb threats

The threatening email, which was seen by NDTV, alleged that "several explosives" were planted on the schools' premises. The sender claimed that a "secret dark web" group was behind the bomb plots. The email warned that the bombs were "powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people." It also slammed school authorities for not checking students' bags regularly while entering school premises.