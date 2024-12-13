Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi and surrounding regions are experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures expected to drop below 4°C and continue till mid-December.

This is the coldest it's been since 1987, due to surface winds and lack of disturbances.

Despite the cold, the city's air quality remains moderate, though it's predicted to worsen in the coming days.

This is one of the coldest winters in recent years

Delhi-NCR cold wave: IMD says temperature might plunge below 4°C

By Snehil Singh 07:26 pm Dec 13, 202407:26 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-National Capital Region, predicting a sharp drop in temperature owing to snowfall in the mountains. The mercury is likely to dip below 4 degrees Celsius, making this winter one of the coldest in recent years. On December 11, temperatures had already dipped below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time since 2009, recording a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

Extended forecast

Cold wave to persist, several regions on alert

The IMD expects the cold wave to continue till December 16, with temperatures remaining between 4-6 degrees Celsius. A slight rise in temperature is expected post mid-December. The weather alert is not limited to Delhi and covers several parts of north and western India. These include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Weather impact

Delhi records coldest morning, fog envelops city

On Friday, Delhi woke up to its chilliest morning of the season as temperatures plunged to 4.5 degrees Celsius. This is the first time since 1987 that the city's minimum temperatures dipped below five degrees Celsius in December. The lowest temperature during this period was recorded on December 6, 1987, at a frigid 4.1 degrees Celsius. Parts of the city were blanketed by a thin layer of fog as the cold wave also hit other states.

Weather analysis

Surface winds and absence of disturbances cause temperature drop

The IMD has attributed the drastic drop in temperatures to surface winds from northwest at a speed of 8-10km/h. The absence of significant western disturbances and strong surface winds during the day is likely to keep minimum temperatures low for a few days. On Wednesday, despite a high of 23 degrees Celsius, humidity levels ranged between 64% and 39%.

Pollution update

Air quality remains moderate amid cold wave

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a moderate Air Quality Index (AQI) of 199 in Delhi on Wednesday, with PM2.5 and PM10 as major pollutants that pose health risks. However, the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecasted that AQI will stay 'poor' over the next two days.