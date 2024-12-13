Summarize Simplifying... In short Former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Ghosh, and ex-police inspector, Mondal, have been granted bail by a Kolkata court.

Ghosh was arrested following allegations of financial misconduct and mishandling of evidence in a rape case, while Mondal was accused of destroying evidence in the same corruption case.

Despite resigning amid controversy and public backlash, Ghosh was controversially reappointed as principal of another college, a move criticized by the Calcutta High Court.

Dr Sandip Ghosh will remain behind bars despite the bail

RG Kar case: Kolkata court grants bail to ex-principal Ghosh

What's the story A Kolkata court has granted bail to Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in a rape and murder case. Since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period, Ghosh was released. However, he continues to remain in custody in another case of alleged financial irregularities at the same medical institution.

Legal timeline

Ghosh's arrest and subsequent legal proceedings

Ghosh was arrested on September 2, after the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to probe alleged financial irregularities and mishandling of evidence in a rape case at RG Kar Medical College. The directive came after Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at the hospital, accused Ghosh of serious illegalities during his tenure as principal. Ghosh's appeal against the order was dismissed by the SC on September 6.

Co-accused's release

Former police inspector also granted bail

In another related development, the court also granted bail to former Kolkata Police inspector Abhijit Mondal. Mondal was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence in the corruption case involving RG Kar Medical College. His lawyer confirmed that, unlike Ghosh, Mondal will be released from judicial remand as he is not involved in any other ongoing legal proceedings.

Post-resignation controversy

Ghosh's controversial reappointment and public backlash

The rape and murder of a resident doctor in August 2024 sparked nationwide outrage and protests against Ghosh, who later resigned amid allegations of victim-blaming. Despite his resignation, he was controversially appointed as principal of another college. The decision had drawn criticism from the Calcutta High Court, which rebuked the state for "rewarding" Ghosh with a new post shortly after his resignation.