Anupam Kher posts Jammu cousin's reaction after Pakistan's drone attack
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video sent by his cousin brother Sunil Kher, who resides in Jammu.
The video showed the Indian Army taking down the drone and the missile launched by Pakistan.
Despite the danger, Sunil reassured Kher about their safety and expressed faith in the Indian Armed Forces.
"Bhaiya! Hum Bharat me hain! Hum Hindustani hai (Bhaiya! We are in India! We are Indians)," he said confidently.
Reassurance
'Don't worry...we are not letting any missile hit the ground'
Further assuring Kher about their safety, Sunil said, "Humari surakhsha bharatiya sena aur mata Vaishno devi kar rahi hai. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahi hai (The Indian Army and Mata Vaishno Devi are taking care of our security. Don't worry. Anyway, we are not letting any missile hit the ground)."
Kher shared the conversation on social media, expressing the sentiment of resilience.
Twitter Post
Check out Kher's post
My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत… pic.twitter.com/fv8UmCILC0— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025
Advocacy
Kher's support for the Indian Army
Kher has been a vocal supporter of the Indian Army, especially after India's Operation Sindoor against nine terror infrastructure targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The operation was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kher will return as a director with his upcoming film Tanvi: The Great, co-starring Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen.