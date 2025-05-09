What's the story

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video sent by his cousin brother Sunil Kher, who resides in Jammu.

The video showed the Indian Army taking down the drone and the missile launched by Pakistan.

Despite the danger, Sunil reassured Kher about their safety and expressed faith in the Indian Armed Forces.

"Bhaiya! Hum Bharat me hain! Hum Hindustani hai (Bhaiya! We are in India! We are Indians)," he said confidently.