Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the Indian Army's recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and parts of Pakistan.

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, among others, took to social media to praise the armed forces.

While some opted for powerful visuals and slogans, others kept their messages simple but impactful.