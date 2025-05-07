Kangana, Akshay, Suniel rally behind Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor'
What's the story
Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the Indian Army's recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and parts of Pakistan.
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, among others, took to social media to praise the armed forces.
While some opted for powerful visuals and slogans, others kept their messages simple but impactful.
Applauded
Ranaut and Kumar applauded the strike's message of zero tolerance
Ranaut took to Instagram to hail the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor.
Sharing a clip of people celebrating the strike, she wrote, "Unhone kaha tha Modi ko bata dena, aur Modi ne inko bata diya (They had said, 'Go tell Modi,' and Modi told them only)."
In another Instagram Story, she added, "OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR."
Kumar re-posted the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor post and captioned it, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakaal."
Twitter Post
Kumar's reaction
Jai Hind 🇮🇳— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2025
Jai Mahakaal 🚩 pic.twitter.com/h7Z6xJAklH
Justice
Shetty, Deshmukh, and Rawal expressed pride subtly
Deshmukh tweeted, "Jai Hind Ki Sena... Bharat Mata Ki Jai!!! #OperationSindoor," while filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted, "Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram."
Shetty joined in, stating, "Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice #OperationSindoor."
Rawal, meanwhile, opted for subtlety, simply posting a series of folded hands emojis on X, letting the gesture convey his respect.
Anupam Kher also supported the operation by tweeting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor."
Twitter Post
Deshmukh's reaction
Jai Hind Ki Sena … भारत माता की जय !!!! #OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/OtjxdLJskC— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 6, 2025
Celebrity reactions
Chiranjeevi and Vivek Agnihotri responded with patriotic fervour
Chiranjeevi and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also shared their support, with both posting a powerful "Jai Hind" on social media.
Nimrat Kaur showed her solidarity by saying, "United with our forces. One country. One mission. #JaiHind #OperationSindoor."
Taapsee Pannu, meanwhile, re-shared a post from the NGO Hemkunt Foundation, highlighting the relief efforts available following Operation Sindoor.
Twitter Post
Agnihotri's reaction
Jai hind. pic.twitter.com/6cMoVgtzUo— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 7, 2025
Operation success
Indian Army confirmed the success of 'Operation Sindoor'
The Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which took 26 lives, led to the banning of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels and the suspension of several Pakistani celebrities' Instagram accounts in India.
Confirming the success of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army took to their official handle and wrote, "Justice is served. Jai Hind."
The army underlined that the strikes were carefully calibrated to prevent any escalation and did not hit any Pakistani military facilities.