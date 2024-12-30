Summarize Simplifying... In short In a series of joint operations, the Indian Army and Manipur Police seized various arms and explosives, and busted hideouts in Manipur.

Additionally, three hideouts near National Highway 102 were dismantled, and an illicit under-construction structure in Churachandpur district was destroyed to curb further miscreant activities.

The operations were conducted on the basis of intelligence inputs

Indian Army, police recover arms, bust hideouts in Manipur operations

By Snehil Singh 06:19 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The Indian Army and Manipur Police have carried out joint operations leading to major seizures of weapons and explosives. The coordinated operations were carried out in the last week in Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Yangiangpokpi and Churachandpur districts of Manipur. The operations were conducted based on intelligence inputs to bolster regional security.

Weapons, explosives seized in Imphal East operation

The joint operations started with a search operation in Imphal East on December 23. This resulted in the recovery of a light machine gun, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, a 9mm pistol, two tube launchers, explosives, ammunition, and other stores. Four days later, another joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Tengnoupal district revealed a factory-made .303 rifle, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and grenades.

Hideouts near National Highway 102 dismantled

The December 27 operation also resulted in the dismantling of three hideouts near National Highway 102. On the same day, and continuing into December 28, a mobile checkpoint was established on Lamlong-Yanganpokpi Road on the basis of a tip-off about arms movement near Yangiangpokpi. The checkpoint operation led to the recovery of two double-barrel rifles and a single-barrel rifle from vehicles, which were handed over to Manipur Police.

Suspected illicit structure destroyed in Churachandpur

In Churachandpur district, a joint operation of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police was carried out near K Lhanghnom Vangkho village on December 27. This operation targeted an under-construction structure believed to be meant for illicit use. The structure, situated on NH-2, was destroyed as part of intensified patrolling efforts to prevent further miscreant activities.