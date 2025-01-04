2 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K
What's the story
Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and two others injured after their truck skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday.
The accident took place near the SK Payen area.
The injured personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment after the incident.
Past incident
Accident echoes previous tragedy in Poonch district
Dr. Masrat Iqbal, the hospital's medical superintendent, informed reporters that two soldiers were "brought dead."
"The three injured (soldiers) were resuscitated and then referred to Srinagar," he added.
This incident is similar to a tragedy that struck last month in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
In that accident, five soldiers were killed and five others injured when their truck fell into a 300-foot gorge.
Condolences extended
Leaders express sorrow over tragic accidents
The accidents have evoked condolences from a number of leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his grief over the incidents.
In a statement, Gandhi said, "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families."