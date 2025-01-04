What's the story

The draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act have proposed that e-commerce, online gaming, and social media platforms must erase personal user data three years after it is no longer required.

Part of Section 8 of the draft rules, this provision mandates data erasure when it is no longer needed for its specified purpose.

The Third Schedule of these draft rules outlines specific timelines for data erasure by different types of data fiduciaries.