Maharashtra minister's aide 'meets' sarpanch murder accused; stirs row
What's the story
A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after an alleged meeting between Balaji Tandale, a close aide of Minister Sanjay Munde, and Valmik Karad, who is in police custody for his alleged role in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.
The incident allegedly occurred at Beed City police station, where Karad is lodged.
Tandale alleged he was summoned for questioning by Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials and reached the station in their vehicle.
Crime syndicate
Murder accused's alleged ties to minister
Karad, who allegedly ran a crime syndicate in Beed district, surrendered to the CID and is now remanded to 14 days in police custody.
He is also said to be a close associate of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Dhananjay Munde.
The state government has since formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by CID Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli to probe the murder.
Political uproar
Opposition demands transparency in murder investigation
The controversy escalated after Deshmukh's brother lodged a complaint alleging that Tandale helped arrange a meeting with Karad.
Opposition leaders, including NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad, have also condemned the incident.
Awhad accused investigating officers of colluding with local politicians and demanded Minister Munde's resignation over the alleged lack of transparency in the investigation.
Swift action
SIT formed to expedite investigation
The SIT's formation comes after villagers protested, demanding quick action against those involved in Deshmukh's murder.
Three suspects have been arrested till now, while three others are still at large.
The SIT hopes to fast-track the investigation and bring all responsible parties to justice amid allegations of political interference and vendetta claims by Karad.