What's the story

A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after an alleged meeting between Balaji Tandale, a close aide of Minister Sanjay Munde, and Valmik Karad, who is in police custody for his alleged role in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The incident allegedly occurred at Beed City police station, where Karad is lodged.

Tandale alleged he was summoned for questioning by Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials and reached the station in their vehicle.