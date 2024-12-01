Summarize Simplifying... In short Eknath Shinde, a political figure in Maharashtra, has been unwell due to a bacterial infection, but his health condition is not related to any political dissatisfaction.

Amidst the ongoing political tension in Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which recently won the assembly elections, is set to announce its chief ministerial candidate.

The oath-taking ceremony for the new government is scheduled for December 5, with the chief minister likely to be from the BJP, and two deputy chief ministers from the Mahayuti alliance partners.

Shinde is recovering in his native village

Eknath Shinde unwell for the past 2 days, says doctor

By Chanshimla Varah 10:50 am Dec 01, 202410:50 am

What's the story Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is recovering from a fever and throat infection. His family doctor, RM Patre, confirmed that Shinde had been experiencing symptoms for the past two days but is now doing better. A team of three to four doctors is attending to him in his native village in the Satara district, Maharashtra, he added.

Health update

Shinde's health condition stable, tests negative for dengue and malaria

Civil Surgeon for Satara, Dr. Yuvraj Karpe, said Shinde's pulse rate and blood pressure are normal. Tests also showed no signs of dengue or malaria. Shinde was given an injectable dose for a bacterial infection on Saturday evening. He had gone to his native village on Friday amid speculation that he was unhappy with the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra.

Political clarification

Shinde's health not linked to political dissatisfaction, says party leader

However, party leader Uday Samant dismissed claims that Shinde was upset, saying he was unwell even during a meeting in Delhi. The political scenario in Maharashtra continues to be tense as the ruling Mahayuti alliance is yet to finalize its chief ministerial candidate after its landslide victory in the assembly elections on November 23. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member assembly, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats.

Ceremony details

Oath-taking ceremony of new Mahayuti government announced

On Saturday, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will be held on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. While the CM's name hasn't been announced, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said the chief minister will be from the BJP, while the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mahayuti alliance partners. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remains a frontrunner for the CM post, unless a new face is chosen.