Following an incident involving an Indo-Bangla bus in Bangladesh, tensions have escalated, leading to ILS Hospitals in Agartala, India, suspending services to Bangladeshi nationals.

This political unrest has also impacted medical tourism from Bangladesh to India, with a significant drop in patient numbers.

Amidst this, arrests and violence continue, including the detention of two Hindu priests and the murder of a lawyer.

Kolkata's JN Ray Hospital was the first to refuse further treatment to Bangladesh patients

After Kolkata, Tripura hospital refuses to treat Bangladesh patients

By Snehil Singh 10:30 am Dec 01, 202410:30 am

What's the story Two leading hospitals in India have decided to stop treating patients from Bangladesh. The decision comes after alleged incidents of disrespect to the Indian flag in Bangladesh. Kolkata's JN Ray Hospital was the first to announce the decision on Friday, with its director Subhranshu Bhakta saying, "The country is above all. Nothing can happen above the country."

Solidarity stance

ILS Hospitals in Agartala follows suit

Following JN Ray Hospital's footsteps, ILS Hospitals in Agartala also suspended its services to Bangladeshi nationals. An executive from the hospital expressed support for the decision, citing alleged mistreatment by Bangladeshi people. The hospital's chief operating officer, Gautam Hazarika, confirmed the closure of help desks at the Akhaura check post and ILS hospitals.

Escalating unrest

Tensions rise following bus incident in Bangladesh

The hospitals' decisions come amid rising tensions after an Indo-Bangla international passenger bus was involved in an incident in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district. The Tripura government alleged that the bus was attacked after it collided with a goods-carrying truck. Tripura Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that Indian passengers were threatened and anti-India slogans were raised.

Tourism decline

Political unrest impacts medical tourism

The ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has also affected medical tourism to India. A senior representative from Narayana Health observed a sharp decline in Bangladeshi patients owing to visa issues and political instability. "The numbers have gone down from 180-200 to 60. We apprehend more fall in these numbers in the coming weeks because of visa issues," the representative said, according to The Indian Express﻿.

Unrest continues

Arrests and violence amid ongoing tensions

In a related development, two Hindu priests were arrested in Bangladesh amid the ongoing tensions. ISKCON-Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das reported that they were arrested while returning from visiting detained Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Meanwhile, nine individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of lawyer Saiful Islam during violence in Chattogram related to Das's arrest.