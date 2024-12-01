The encounter took place in the dense forest of Chalpaka

Telangana: 7 Maoists, including key leader, killed in encounter

By Chanshimla Varah 09:57 am Dec 01, 202409:57 am

What's the story Seven Maoists, including a key area secretary identified as Bhadru, were killed in an encounter with police forces in Telangana's Mulugu district on Sunday, the Siasat Daily reported. The encounter took place between the Greyhounds unit and the Maoists in the Eturu Nagaram mandal of the district in the dense forest of Chalpaka. Greyhounds is a police special forces unit of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police departments, which specializes in counterinsurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists.

Seizure report

Police seize weapons, explosives from Maoists

During the operation, police forces recovered a huge cache of weapons. The haul included two AK-47 rifles and other explosives. This encounter comes after a similar incident on November 22 in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, where security forces killed 10 Maoists. Weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles, were also recovered in that operation.

Twitter Post

Further details awaited