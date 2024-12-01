Telangana: 7 Maoists, including key leader, killed in encounter
Seven Maoists, including a key area secretary identified as Bhadru, were killed in an encounter with police forces in Telangana's Mulugu district on Sunday, the Siasat Daily reported. The encounter took place between the Greyhounds unit and the Maoists in the Eturu Nagaram mandal of the district in the dense forest of Chalpaka. Greyhounds is a police special forces unit of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Police departments, which specializes in counterinsurgency operations against Naxalite and Maoist terrorists.
Police seize weapons, explosives from Maoists
During the operation, police forces recovered a huge cache of weapons. The haul included two AK-47 rifles and other explosives. This encounter comes after a similar incident on November 22 in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, where security forces killed 10 Maoists. Weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47 rifles, and SLR rifles, were also recovered in that operation.