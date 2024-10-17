Summarize Simplifying... In short A Bangladesh court has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in exile in India, causing diplomatic tensions.

Hasina's 15-year rule was marked by allegations of human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances, murder, and mass executions.

The International Crimes Tribunal, criticized for its lack of procedural fairness, is investigating these charges against her. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sheikh Hasina has been living in exile in India

Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

By Chanshimla Varah 02:10 pm Oct 17, 202402:10 pm

What's the story A Bangladesh court has issued an arrest warrant against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August. The court has ordered that Hasina be produced before it on November 18. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the warrant over mass killings during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in July and August.

Warrants

Over 60 complaints of enforced disappearance, murder, and mass executions

On the first day of the proceedings, the prosecution team requested arrest warrants for 50 people, including Hasina. More than 60 complaints of enforced disappearance, murder, and mass executions have been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal against Hasina, other leaders of her Awami League party and the 14-party alliance, journalists, and former law enforcement officers.

Diplomatic tensions

Hasina's exile in India strains bilateral relations

Since leaving Bangladesh, Hasina has kept a low profile with her last known location being a military airbase near New Delhi, India. Her presence in India has strained ties between the two nations, prompting Dhaka to cancel her diplomatic passport. While both countries have an extradition agreement in place, its execution remains uncertain due to a clause allowing refusal if charges are considered "political in nature."

Controversial tenure

Hasina's 15-year rule marked by human rights abuses

Hasina, now 77, ruled Bangladesh for a decade and a half. Her rule was marred by serious allegations of human rights violations, including political imprisonments and extrajudicial executions. Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of the ICT, said, "Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity between July and August."

Tribunal scrutiny

Controversial tribunal investigates Hasina's alleged crimes

The ICT, set up by Hasina's government in 2010 to investigate war crimes from Bangladesh's 1971 war of independence from Pakistan, is investigating several cases accusing her of masterminding mass killings of protesters during her rule. However, the tribunal has been criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups for failing to ensure procedural fairness. It is largely seen as a weapon used by Hasina to wipe out political opponents.