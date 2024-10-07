Summarize Simplifying... In short The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Roy with the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, based on evidence including CCTV footage and a post-mortem report.

Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 10

Roy raped, murdered doctor: CBI's chargesheet in RG Kar case

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:45 pm Oct 07, 2024

What's the story The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Sanjoy Roy, a former contractual staff member with the Kolkata Police, for the alleged rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet will be presented in a special court in Sealdah. The crime reportedly took place when the doctor was resting in the hospital's seminar room during a break.

Autopsy report, CCTV footage support charges against Roy

The victim's post-mortem report revealed she was sexually assaulted and murdered, with 25 internal and external injuries found on her body. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Roy entering the seminar room at 4:03am on August 9 and leaving around half an hour later. The chargesheet has statements of around 200 people, with Roy being the main suspect in this case.

Investigation continues

The CBI is still investigating whether there were multiple suspects involved in this case and if it was a gang rape. However, the current chargesheet does not include any gang rape charges, suggesting that Roy may have acted alone. The victim was found dead at the hospital on August 9, and subsequent investigations uncovered the horrific ordeal she had endured.

Roy's arrest

Roy, a frequent visitor to the hospital, was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10—a day after the rape and murder. He was later handed over to the CBI, along with other evidence, when they took over the investigation. A Bluetooth device, found near the victim's body, played a crucial role in leading to Roy's arrest. After his arrest, he underwent a lie-detector test where he claimed innocence but failed to convince investigators of his innocence.

College principal arrested for evidence tampering

In a related development, then-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI in two separate cases of financial irregularities and evidence tampering. Ghosh allegedly tried to pass off the murder as a suicide and made the victim's parents wait for three hours before allowing them to see their daughter's body. He is also accused of selling unclaimed corpses.