What's the story

Dr. R Chidambaram, a pivotal architect of India's nuclear program, died on Saturday morning at a Mumbai hospital. He was 88 and had been suffering from health issues for a while.

Chidambaram was instrumental in both of India's nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998.

He also played a major role in finalizing the civil nuclear agreement with the United States that brought India back into the international nuclear fold.