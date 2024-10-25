Summarize Simplifying... In short Seven students, including a chemistry postgraduate, were arrested in Chennai for operating a clandestine meth lab, suspected of supplying to a larger criminal network.

Despite claims of academic research, investigations unveiled illicit drug production.

250gm of methamphetamine was seized

Chennai: 7 students arrested for running secret meth lab

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:43 pm Oct 25, 202403:43 pm

What's the story In a major anti-drug operation, the Tamil Nadu Police have arrested seven students for allegedly running a methamphetamine laboratory in Chennai. The makeshift lab was found at a residential property in Kodungaiyur. The group included four robotics engineering graduates and one MSc chemistry student. The Anti-Drug Intelligence Unit (ADIU) raided the place on a tip-off and seized 250gm of methamphetamine and scientific equipment.

Arrest details

Students taken into custody, drug network suspected

The arrested students have been identified as Fleming Francis (21), Naveen (22), Pravin Pranav (21), Kishore (21), Gnanapandian (22), Arunkumar (22) and Dhanush (23). They are now in judicial custody. Police suspect the group was supplying methamphetamine to a larger criminal network. Despite the accused's families claiming their activities were related to academic research, investigations revealed illegal drug manufacturing inside the rented property.

Investigation progress

Main suspect and ongoing investigation

Gnanapandian, who has an MSc in chemistry, is believed to be the mastermind behind the drug production process. The other members reportedly helped in sourcing chemicals and equipment from pharmaceutical companies and online suppliers. Authorities are now probing the scale of this operation and its possible links to larger drug syndicates. A police officer said they are investigating how long the operation had been running.

Social impact

Case raises concerns over youth involvement in drug crimes

The case has sparked fears over educated young professionals being involved in drug-related crimes. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had recently slammed local law enforcement's effectiveness against synthetic drugs. Following this incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video asking youth to stay away from drug addiction. He said, "As one amongst your family and standing in a father's position, I request you not to fall prey to drugs."