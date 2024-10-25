PIL seeks separate flag for Karnataka, HC calls it 'misconceived'
The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a separate flag for the state. The decision was made by a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind. The court stated that such grievances do not fall within its jurisdiction, declaring, "The petition is misconceived and dismissed."
Petitioner's arguments and court's response
Advocate Umapathi S, appearing for the petitioner, argued that an expert committee had been formed to look into the demand for a separate state flag. He noted the Indian Constitution doesn't bar states from having their own flags and said an unofficial flag being hoisted across Karnataka confused citizens. The plea asked the court to direct the state government to present these committee recommendations for consideration.
Court dismisses plea, allows petitioner to pursue representations
Despite these arguments, the court dismissed the request. However, it observed that the petitioner could continue pursuing his representations. When the petitioner raised apprehensions that the state government may not act on this issue, the court said, "You have flagged your flag and we have flagged our order." The state has had an unofficial "Kannada flag" since the 1960s—the bi-coloured red-and-yellow flag. Currently, there are no official state flags in India.