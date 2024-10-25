Summarize Simplifying... In short A plea for a separate flag for the Indian state of Karnataka was dismissed by the High Court, despite arguments that the constitution doesn't prohibit states from having their own flags.

The court, however, allowed the petitioner to continue his efforts.

Currently, no Indian state has an official flag, but Karnataka has been using an unofficial red-and-yellow flag since the 1960s.

Karnataka HC dismisses PIL for separate state flag

By Chanshimla Varah 03:22 pm Oct 25, 202403:22 pm

What's the story The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a separate flag for the state. The decision was made by a division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind. The court stated that such grievances do not fall within its jurisdiction, declaring, "The petition is misconceived and dismissed."

Legal debate

Petitioner's arguments and court's response

Advocate Umapathi S, appearing for the petitioner, argued that an expert committee had been formed to look into the demand for a separate state flag. He noted the Indian Constitution doesn't bar states from having their own flags and said an unofficial flag being hoisted across Karnataka confused citizens. The plea asked the court to direct the state government to present these committee recommendations for consideration.

Continued pursuit

Court dismisses plea, allows petitioner to pursue representations

Despite these arguments, the court dismissed the request. However, it observed that the petitioner could continue pursuing his representations. When the petitioner raised apprehensions that the state government may not act on this issue, the court said, "You have flagged your flag and we have flagged our order." The state has had an unofficial "Kannada flag" since the 1960s—the bi-coloured red-and-yellow flag. Currently, there are no official state flags in India.