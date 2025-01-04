Journalist who exposed road project corruption found dead in septic-tank
What's the story
A 28-year-old journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was found dead in a septic tank at a road contractor's premises in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
His body was discovered by the police on Friday after tracing his last known mobile location to the site.
Chandrakar had been missing since January 1 after receiving a call from the contractor's cousin.
His brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, reported him missing on January 2 when he failed to return home and his phones were switched off shortly after midnight.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway, several people questioned
The police have launched an investigation into Chandrakar's death and are questioning several people, including the contractor, Suresh Chandrakar.
Per the police, the septic tank where his body was found had been freshly sealed with concrete.
Yukesh's complaint included a recent story Mukesh had written about suspected anomalies in the construction of a road from Gangaloor to the Nelasanar hamlet.
The report spurred an investigation into the project, and Yukesh reported threats from three people, including contractor Chandrakar.
Calls for justice
State officials and media fraternity demand justice
Notably, Mukesh had also played a crucial role in securing the release of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commando from Maoists back in 2021.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has promised the culprits would be arrested and punished. "The loss of Mukesh Ji is an irreparable loss to the field of journalism and society," he said in a statement.
Political fallout
Congress criticizes state's law and order situation
Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Congress president Deepak Baij condemned the murder and slammed the state's law and order situation.
"The crumbling law and order in the state is now targeting the fourth pillar of democracy," he said.
