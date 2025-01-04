What's the story

A 28-year-old journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was found dead in a septic tank at a road contractor's premises in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

His body was discovered by the police on Friday after tracing his last known mobile location to the site.

Chandrakar had been missing since January 1 after receiving a call from the contractor's cousin.

His brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, reported him missing on January 2 when he failed to return home and his phones were switched off shortly after midnight.