Dense fog engulfs Delhi again; disrupts flights and trains
What's the story
A severe cold wave coupled with dense fog has thrown daily life out of gear in Delhi.
The poor visibility forced 15 flights to be diverted at Delhi airport between 12:15am and 1:30am on Saturday.
This is the second day in a row when flights have been disrupted due to bad weather.
Major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight statuses before leaving for the airport.
Air quality
Cold wave conditions worsen air quality in Delhi
Despite a marginal rise in temperature from 9.6°C on Friday to 10.2°C on Saturday morning, Delhi's air quality has worsened.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 385, falling under the 'very poor' category. This is a major jump from Friday's AQI of 348.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has categorized an AQI between 301 and 400 as 'very poor.'
Shelter arrangements
Delhi residents seek refuge from cold in night shelters
As temperatures continue to plummet, night shelters across Delhi are packed to capacity.
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has established 235 pagoda tents at different places to provide shelter to those seeking refuge from the cold.
Residents are forced to huddle around bonfires for warmth as the city continues to battle this severe cold wave.
Regional impact
Cold wave conditions persist across north India
The cold wave conditions are not just limited to Delhi but are also impacting other parts of North India.
In Lucknow, the mercury dipped to 8°C, forcing authorities to set up temporary shelters for the homeless.
Srinagar witnessed subzero temperatures, with snowfall affecting IndiGo's flight operations.
Jaipur recorded a temperature of 10.2°C, prompting Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma to inspect shelters and distribute blankets among those affected by the cold wave.
Twitter Post
Visibility zero in many parts of Delhi
#WATCH | Visibility reduced to zero in parts of the national capital as a blanket of dense fog covers Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025
Visuals from near the IGI airport pic.twitter.com/rpQmBlMHRJ
Weather forecast
IMD predicts more snowfall in western Himalayan region
IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar said, "There is an active western disturbance which lies over the western Himalayan region."
He predicted light to moderate snowfall in this region over the next few days and potential heavy snowfall in J&K on January 4 and 5.
Light rainfall is expected in Delhi on January 6.