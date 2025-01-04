What's the story

A severe cold wave coupled with dense fog has thrown daily life out of gear in Delhi.

The poor visibility forced 15 flights to be diverted at Delhi airport between 12:15am and 1:30am on Saturday.

This is the second day in a row when flights have been disrupted due to bad weather.

Major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have issued advisories asking passengers to check their flight statuses before leaving for the airport.