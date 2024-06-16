In brief Simplifying... In brief In a unique event, a father's wish to witness his daughters' weddings was fulfilled in an ICU in Lucknow, India.

The 51-year-old father was undergoing treatment for hypertension and other ailments

Lucknow: Daughters get married at ICU to fulfill father's wish

What's the story In a heartwarming event, Era Medical College in Lucknow facilitated the wedding of two daughters within its Intensive Care Unit (ICU). This unusual arrangement was made to allow their critically ill father, Syed Mohammad Junaid Iqbal, to witness the ceremony. The 51-year-old father, undergoing treatment for hypertension and other ailments, had planned his daughters' Nikah (Muslim wedding ceremony) but could not leave the hospital due to his deteriorating health.

Unique arrangement

Hospital staff and family collaborate for ICU wedding

The idea of conducting the wedding in the ICU was born out of Iqbal's distress about missing his daughters' weddings. He shared his concern with Dr. Mustahsin, the OT in-charge, who then discussed it with the college principal, Dr. MM A Faridi. They then decided to host the wedding in the ICU while ensuring all necessary protocols were followed.

Exceptional event

Special permissions granted for ICU wedding ceremony

On the wedding day, only a select few were permitted into the ICU due to special permission granted by the hospital administration. The attendees included the two grooms, a maulana (Muslim cleric), and a handful of close family members. Maulana Zarif later reflected on this exceptional event saying, "For the first time, I performed a Nikah in the ICU. This moment will be remembered for the rest of my life."

