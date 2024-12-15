Summarize Simplifying... In short The AAP, led by Kejriwal, is set to contest the upcoming elections independently, dismissing any alliance with the Congress.

The Delhi Assembly elections, featuring 70 seats, are expected in January 2025.

AAP's final candidates' list out; Kejriwal faces Sheila Dikshit's son

By Chanshimla Varah 02:29 pm Dec 15, 202402:29 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in February 2025. The list features party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who will contest from the New Delhi constituency against Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late CM Sheila Dikshit. Other prominent leaders on this 38-candidate list include Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji, Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti.

Solo run

AAP to contest Delhi elections independently

The AAP has decided to go solo in the upcoming elections, ruling out any pre-poll alliance with the Congress. Kejriwal stated that the party would contest these elections with full confidence and preparation. "The BJP is invisible. They don't have a chief minister face, a team or a plan, or a vision for Delhi. They have just one slogan and missing—'remove Kejriwal'. Ask them what they have done for five years, they will say 'we abused Kejriwal'," he stated.

Twitter Post

See full list here

Election pledges

Kejriwal's campaign promises and criticism of BJP

In his campaign, Kejriwal has promised several guarantees to auto drivers in Delhi. These include ₹1 lakh for daughters' marriages and ₹10 lakh life insurance. He also promised a ₹2,500 allowance to purchase school uniforms during Diwali and Holi. Further, women will be given an allowance of ₹1,000 starting this month and ₹2,100 per month if the AAP gets re-elected. Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are likely in January 2025.