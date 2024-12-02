Summarize Simplifying... In short The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has reopened following the end of a farmers' protest.

The farmers, who have been protesting since February, are demanding legal guarantees on minimum support prices, loan waivers, and pensions.

The farmers, who have been protesting since February, are demanding legal guarantees on minimum support prices, loan waivers, and pensions.

Despite government attempts at negotiation, the farmers rejected their proposals and have announced plans for future protests, including daily marches from December 6.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway reopens after farmers' protest ends

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:25 pm Dec 02, 2024

What's the story The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was reopened on Monday evening after hundreds of farmers ended their protest and cleared the site. The demonstration, spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer outfits from Uttar Pradesh, had created massive traffic snarls at the Delhi-Noida border. The protesters were demanding a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) among other issues.

Farmers' protest disrupts traffic, security tightened

The protest started near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida, where farmers broke through some barricades to proceed toward Delhi. In anticipation of this, police had put up several barricades to stop them from entering the Parliament complex. Subsequently, Noida Police issued traffic advisories and recommended alternate routes to ease the traffic jam due to the protest march.

Farmers' demands and government's response

The SKM and KMM have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13. They have been demanding a legal guarantee on MSPs, farm loan waivers, pensions for farmers, etc. A three-member panel of Union ministers met farmer representatives in February, however, their proposal was rejected by the farmers.

Farmers criticize government, announce future protests

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for failing to hold talks since February 18. BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa said they are ready to march toward Delhi. "At noon, all of us will reach the Parliament complex and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," he said. More farmers are expected to join the protest from December 6 with marches planned daily from 9:00am to 5:00pm.