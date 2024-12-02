Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court has ordered Delhi Police to ensure the safety of court commissioners monitoring pollution controls, even allowing for armed protection if needed.

The court also questioned the effectiveness of current pollution measures, citing the unchecked entry of banned commercial vehicles into Delhi.

Meanwhile, commuters are frustrated by increased travel times due to police barricades aimed at checking vehicle emissions.

The court plans to investigate all causes of air pollution in the region and propose permanent solutions, with further discussions set for December 5.

SC criticizes lack of coordination in Delhi's pollution fight

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:40 pm Dec 02, 202404:40 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has shown its displeasure over Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) states failing to coordinate to tackle air pollution. The court noted that none of the states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, have followed its order to compensate construction workers whose work was stalled due to pollution. The Chief Secretaries of these states have been called to appear via video conference on Thursday with proof of compensation payments.

Pollution measures

GRAP 4 restrictions remain despite slight AQI improvement

Despite a minor improvement in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) from 'severe +' to 'very poor,' the Supreme Court has refused to relax Stage 4 restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The bench said relaxations would only be considered if there is a clear downward trend in AQI levels. The court also expressed concern over reports of intimidation, lack of safety from court commissioners monitoring pollution curbs.

Security concerns

Court orders Delhi Police to ensure safety of commissioners

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi Police to provide safety to court commissioners, who have complained of feeling unsafe while monitoring pollution curbs. The court said these commissioners can seek armed protection if required. Separately, the court asked how effective the current measures are, especially with banned commercial vehicles entering Delhi, noting that there is "hardly any implementation" of GRAP Stage 4 restrictions.

Commuter woes

Traffic congestion and increased travel times in Delhi

Responding to complaints of traffic snarls due to police barricades across Delhi, a senior police officer said these are part of efforts to check vehicle emissions and compliance with GRAP restrictions. However, commuters have complained of longer travel times and frustration due to these measures. The Supreme Court will examine all causes of air pollution in NCR and find permanent solutions. Further arguments will be heard on December 5.