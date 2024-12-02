Summarize Simplifying... In short US-based man, Shuja, has been charged by Mumbai Police for making unverified claims about hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly Elections.

Despite his allegations, the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have dismissed them as baseless, emphasizing that EVMs are tamper-proof and not connected to any network.

This isn't Shuja's first controversy, as he faced similar charges in 2019 during the Delhi elections.

The man has been charged in the past too for making similar claims

EVM hacking: Mumbai Police book US-based man over 'false claims'

By Snehil Singh 02:22 pm Dec 02, 202402:22 pm

What's the story The Mumbai Cyber Police have registered an FIR against US-based Syed Shuja, who allegedly claimed he could hack Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The case was registered after Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Office complained after a video of Shuja making these claims went viral on social media. In the video, part of a sting operation by India Today TV, Shuja offers to manipulate election results for ₹54 crore using technology he claimed to have obtained from the United States Department of Defense.

EVM controversy

Shuja's claims and the Election Commission's response

Shuja alleged that he had access to EVMs used in 281 out of 288 constituencies in Maharashtra during the state assembly elections. These claims emerged amid allegations of EVM hacking by several political leaders after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. However, the Chief Electoral Office of Maharashtra dismissed these as "false, baseless and unsubstantiated," adding that EVMs are standalone machines not connected to any network, making tampering impossible.

ECI statement

Election Commission of India defends EVM security

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also defended the security of EVMs, saying they are tamper-proof. The ECI emphasized that the Supreme Court has time and again expressed confidence in their security. This isn't Shuja's first brush with controversy over such claims. In 2019, he faced another FIR for similar allegations during the Delhi elections.

Unverified claims

Shuja's background and previous allegations

Shuja has previously claimed to have worked with the Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) on EVM development between 2009-14, a claim ECIL has refuted. He also claims he was granted asylum in the US in 2018 after allegedly being attacked for discovering EVM tampering. However, these claims remain unverified. Cybersecurity experts have debunked Shuja's explanations about using "frequency isolation" and Jio signals to manipulate EVMs as technically unfounded.