Farmers protesting for better land acquisition compensation and employment benefits for landless farmers' children are marching towards Parliament during its Winter Session, causing traffic disruptions at Delhi-Noida borders.

In response, Noida Police have increased security, deployed around 6,000 personnel, and advised commuters to use alternative routes.

Despite discussions with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, no agreement has been reached yet.

Farmers' march to Parliament: Barricades put up, RAF deployed

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:42 pm Dec 02, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farming bodies, began a protest march toward Delhi on Monday. The protest is intended to demand compensation and benefits under new farm laws, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP). "We are ready for our march toward Delhi...and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws," BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa said.

Demands and disruptions

Protesters' demands and traffic disruptions

The protesters are demanding enhanced compensation for land acquisition, employment benefits for landless farmers' children, and proper settlement of populated areas. Although farmer groups under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held talks with district authorities on Sunday, no agreement was reached. The march has caused heavy traffic at the Delhi-Noida borders with long queues of vehicles seen at Chilla Border and DND flyway.

Security response

Security measures and route diversions in place

In view of the protest, Noida Police have stepped up security and are checking vehicles at all border points. They have also released detailed traffic advisories to deal with the protest-induced disruptions. Barricades have been placed and route diversions made across Delhi-NCR with around 5,000 police personnel deployed for security checks, along with an additional 1,000 PSC personnel.

Protest destination

Farmers aim to reach Parliament during winter session

The farmers plan to reach the Parliament complex in Delhi during its Winter Session to highlight their demands. This protest is part of the ongoing efforts of farmers who have been camping at border points between Punjab and Haryana since February. Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes like Sector 14-A flyover and Film City flyover to steer clear of affected areas.