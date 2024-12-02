Tamil Nadu rains: 7 trapped after mudslide in Tiruvannamalai
Cyclone Fengal, which has been lashing Tamil Nadu with heavy rainfall, caused a mudslide in Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday. Seven people, including five children, are feared trapped after a huge boulder fell on huts located on the lower slopes of Annamalaiyar Hill. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out rescue operations with 30 personnel using hydraulic lifts. Operations were initially halted due to torrential rain but resumed early Monday.
Cyclone Fengal's landfall causes widespread disruption
Cyclone Fengal made landfall on Saturday night along the coastal lines of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, wreaking havoc across the region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rain with thunderstorms in several districts. In Chennai, three people died of electrocution in separate rain-related incidents. A migrant worker was electrocuted while attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM. Here's more.
Puducherry experiences record rainfall, significant flooding
In Puducherry, the UT received 46cm of rain, breaking all records and leading to massive flooding. Tamil Nadu's additional chief secretary of revenue and disaster management said some areas received rainfall equal to an entire year's worth in just 36 hours. Efforts are on to restore normalcy with 49 relief camps set up in Viluppuram alone.
Rescue operations underway, over 600 people rescued
The cyclone's impact has been devastating across the region, leading to rescue operations by the Indian Army and NDRF. More than 600 people have been rescued from inundated areas. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected relief efforts as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region.