Schools, colleges closed in TN's Nilgiris due to heavy rain

By Snehil Singh 11:41 am Dec 02, 202411:41 am

What's the story All educational institutions in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district remain shut on Monday following heavy rainfall. District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya announced the closure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain in the region. The weather conditions are remnants of Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on Saturday night and has since weakened into a depression moving west-northwestward at 7km/h.

Weather impact

Cyclone Fengal's aftermath: Puducherry records extreme rainfall

As of 11:30pm on December 1, the IMD said the depression was centered near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 79.2°E. It is likely to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu in six hours. The system is being monitored by the Doppler Weather Radar at Karaikal. Puducherry has been worst hit by the weather, recording around 48.6cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to floods and power cuts.

Rescue efforts

Mudslide in Tiruvannamalai traps 7, rescue operations underway

In Tiruvannamalai, a mudslide due to heavy rains trapped seven people under debris. Rescue operations are underway with hydraulic lifts and National Disaster Response Force personnel. Other districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore, and Ranipet have also shut schools due to bad weather. Tamil Nadu's additional chief secretary of revenue and disaster management, Rajesh Lakhani said some areas received rainfall of an entire year in just 36 hours.

Weather forecast

IMD predicts further weather disturbances along Kerala-Karnataka coasts

The IMD predicts that the remnant low-pressure area will emerge over the southeast Arabian Sea by December 3, impacting areas along the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts. The prediction comes as parts of Tamil Nadu continue to reel under the impact of heavy rainfall after Cyclone Fengal's landfall on Saturday night. The cyclonic storm has since weakened but continues to cause significant weather disturbances across various regions.