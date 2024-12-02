Summarize Simplifying... In short Cyclone Fengal is moving west-northwest, expected to weaken over north interior Tamil Nadu, with remnants likely to hit the Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3.

Despite heavy rains, no official school closures have been announced in Bengaluru, but a yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has led to school closures, with Puducherry recording heavy rains and widespread flooding, especially in Cuddalore.

IMD has issued weather warning for Monday

Cyclone Fengal: Are Karnataka schools shut amid heavy rainfall

By Snehil Singh 10:44 am Dec 02, 202410:44 am

What's the story Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka have been put on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected due to Cyclone Fengal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for Monday, predicting very heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The weather phenomenon is linked to Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30.

Cyclonic progression

Cyclone Fengal's trajectory and expected developments

The cyclone is now moving west-northwest and is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu in six hours, the IMD said. The weather department further noted that "the remnant low-pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3." Despite incessant rains, no official announcement has been made about school closures in Bengaluru.

Weather alert

Yellow alert issued for several districts in Karnataka

A yellow alert has been sounded across several districts of Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hasan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi. IMD Bengaluru Director CS Patil said these areas will receive "light to moderate" rainfall over the next three days. However, Chickballapur and Kollar districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid continued rainfall.

Rainfall impact

Heavy rainfall prompts school closures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy rains have forced schools to shut in several districts. Puducherry recorded heavy rains of 48.6cm, following which all government and private educational institutions were shut. Cyclone Fengal's impact has been devastating in parts of Tamil Nadu since its landfall on November 30, causing widespread flooding, especially in Cuddalore. The situation remains uncertain as authorities continue to monitor weather developments closely.