Cyclone Fengal: Are Karnataka schools shut amid heavy rainfall
Bengaluru and parts of South Interior Karnataka have been put on high alert as heavy rainfall is expected due to Cyclone Fengal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning for Monday, predicting very heavy rainfall in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The weather phenomenon is linked to Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30.
Cyclone Fengal's trajectory and expected developments
The cyclone is now moving west-northwest and is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu in six hours, the IMD said. The weather department further noted that "the remnant low-pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3." Despite incessant rains, no official announcement has been made about school closures in Bengaluru.
Yellow alert issued for several districts in Karnataka
A yellow alert has been sounded across several districts of Karnataka, including Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hasan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Udupi. IMD Bengaluru Director CS Patil said these areas will receive "light to moderate" rainfall over the next three days. However, Chickballapur and Kollar districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid continued rainfall.
Heavy rainfall prompts school closures in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy rains have forced schools to shut in several districts. Puducherry recorded heavy rains of 48.6cm, following which all government and private educational institutions were shut. Cyclone Fengal's impact has been devastating in parts of Tamil Nadu since its landfall on November 30, causing widespread flooding, especially in Cuddalore. The situation remains uncertain as authorities continue to monitor weather developments closely.