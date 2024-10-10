Summarize Simplifying... In short Ratan Tata, an aviation enthusiast, had an exhilarating experience co-piloting an F-16 fighter jet, flying as low as 500 feet at high speeds.

Tata is a licensed pilot

When Ratan Tata co-piloted an F-16 fighter jet

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:45 am Oct 10, 2024

What's the story In February 2007, Ratan Tata, then 69 years old, co-piloted an F-16 fighter jet at the Aero India Show in Bengaluru. The opportunity was extended by United States defense contractor Lockheed Martin, recognizing Tata's aviation prowess. A licensed pilot for both jets and helicopters, he navigated the combat aircraft under the supervision of a seasoned Lockheed Martin pilot during a half-hour flight.

Flight details

Tata's 'exhilarating' experience flying the F-16

During the flight, Tata piloted the F-16 through clear skies and even went as low as 500 feet. He called the experience "exhilarating," adding, "You end up feeling very timid...We went down to around 500 ft of the deck and it flew around the topography, and it's just unbelievable because you just climb over a hill and come down."

Pilot's perspective

Lockheed Martin pilot recalls Tata's flight

The Lockheed Martin pilot who guided Tata through the flight also shared his excitement. "He was absolutely thrilled. The highlight was when we flew at low altitudes-around 500 feet-at 600 knots. You get a real sense of how fast this aircraft can move," the pilot recalled. Tata was presented with a miniature replica of the F-16 by Lockheed Martin officials as a token of his achievement.

Additional flight

Tata's back-to-back flights in world's most advanced jets

But the F-16 flight wasn't Tata's only airborne adventure that week. The very next day, he piloted Boeing's F-18 Super Hornet, which is a bigger and more powerful aircraft than the F-16. This back-to-back experience of flying two of the world's most advanced fighter jets was reportedly a dream come true for Tata, who had a lifelong passion for aviation.