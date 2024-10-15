Summarize Simplifying... In short Heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh due to a developing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

In response, schools in affected areas have declared holidays, and disaster management systems, including a cyclone control room in Tirupati, have been set up.

Weather experts predict the intensity of rainfall to increase, particularly in Chennai and neighboring districts, prompting advisories for remote work and school closures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

IMD predicts intense showers in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu; Kerala, Andhra Pradesh on alert

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:40 am Oct 15, 202411:40 am

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense showers in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh after heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu. An orange alert has been issued for the two states, especially the Rayalseema region and coastal Andhra Pradesh where extremely heavy showers are expected. The IMD has predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and south interior Karnataka from Tuesday to Thursday.

Rainfall forecast

IMD predicts heavy rainfall

The IMD has predicted intense rainfall in Tamil Nadu's Karaikal and Puducherry on Tuesday and Wednesday. Very heavy rains are likely in Kerala's Mahe on Tuesday to Thursday. Similar weather is expected in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region and interior Karnataka. The northeast monsoon is expected to affect coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

Weather update

Low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal to intensify

The IMD also predicts that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in 48 hours, bringing widespread rains to Andhra Pradesh. Districts likely to receive very heavy rains include Guntur, Kishna, NTR, East Godavari, Eluru, Prakasam, Palnadu, Bapatla and Chittoor. Coastal areas may witness strong winds with speeds of 35-55km/h.

School closure

Schools in Andhra Pradesh declare holidays due to heavy rains

In light of the IMD's prediction, many districts of Andhra Pradesh have declared holidays for schools. Schools in Tirupati and Prakasham were shut on Tuesday while a three-day holiday has been declared for schools in Sri Sathya Sai district from Tuesday to Thursday In Chittoor district, schools and anganwadis will remain closed for two days from Tuesday to Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and low pressure in the region.

Disaster management

Cyclone control room set up in Tirupati District Collectorate

The Tirupati District Collectorate has also established a cyclone control room in light of the heavy rains due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal. A disaster management review meeting was conducted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer along with additional EO and other officials. The Tamil Nadu government has also prepared a detailed disaster management system, bracing for heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Weather forecast

Heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai and neighboring districts

Weather expert Dr S Balachandran has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall may increase on Tuesday. In light of this forecast, the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts for Tuesday and advised IT companies to allow employees to work from home till Friday.