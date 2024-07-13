In short Simplifying... In short A dancer in Andhra Pradesh, India, sparked outrage after biting off a live hen's head during a performance, leading to a complaint by PETA India and subsequent police action.

The performer and organizers face charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

PETA India also urged for a psychiatric evaluation of the accused, citing research linking animal cruelty to repeated violent behavior.

Andhra Pradesh: Dancer chews off live hen's head during performance

By Chanshimla Varah 11:53 am Jul 13, 202411:53 am

What's the story The Andhra Pradesh Police has filed a case against a dancer after a stomach-churning video of him biting off a hen's head during a performance went viral online. According to reports, the event took place in Anakapalli district and was witnessed by children present at the show. The dancer is part of Vishnu Entertainment, a dance troupe company in Andhra Pradesh.

Legal action

PETA India takes action, FIR filed against performer

The case was filed based on a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. "After a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a man barbarically killing a hen by biting off the bird's head during a dance performance, PETA India worked with Anakapalli district police officials to register an FIR against the performer and organizers," read a statement from PETA India.

Mental health concerns

PETA India calls for psychiatric evaluation of animal abusers

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act. PETA India has also called for psychiatric evaluation and counseling for those involved in animal abuse. "Research shows that people who commit cruelty with animals are repeat offenders who then move on to hurting other animals, including humans," the organization stated.