Next Article

The SC on Monday agreed to hear from the plea from the Tamil Nadu government

Ponmudi's appointment: SC to consider TN government's plea against governor

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:22 pm Mar 18, 202405:22 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea from the Tamil Nadu government in response to Governor RN Ravi's refusal over a minister's appointment. The governor had refused to re-induct senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet, citing concerns over "constitutional morality." The government is now seeking direction from the SC so that the governor acts per the advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Ponmudi and his wife were convicted by the Madras High Court in Rs. 1.4 crore disproportionate assets case in December 2023. The case was filed during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government's tenure in 2002. The couple was sentenced to a three-year jail term and fined 50 lakh each. The Supreme Court later suspended their sentences. The fresh legal relief for Ponmudi comes as a significant boost for the DMK ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

SC proceeding

What Supreme Court said

After hearing the government, which was represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "Please send an email. I will look into the email." "The Supreme Court stayed the conviction. The chief minister recommends his appointment. The governor writes a letter and says it is constitutionally immoral," he said. Previously, the SC had put Ponmudi's conviction in the case on hold, permitting him to resume his role as an MLA.

In the court

Legal dispute ignited by governor's refusal

Following the SC's suspension of Ponmudi's conviction in a disproportionate assets case, he was reinstated as a legislator. Despite this, the governor rejected his appointment, arguing that the conviction was merely suspended and not dismissed entirely. The decision led to the cancelation of a notification declaring his Tirukoyilur Assembly constituency vacant. It also resulted in a confrontation between the DMK government and the governor

Background

Ponmudi's political trajectory, prospects

Ponmudi, a seasoned DMK leader, has had an impactful political career in Tamil Nadu. He was elected from the Tirukkoyilur assembly constituency and served as the Higher Education Minister in CM Stalin's cabinet. This year the chief minister again recommended Ponmudi into his cabinet. However, the governor's refusal to appoint him has led to ongoing legal proceedings and uncertainty about Ponmudi's political future.