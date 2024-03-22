Next Article

On March 11, the top court suspended the conviction order of Ponmudy

After SC rap, TN governor to re-induct Ponmudy as minister

By Chanshimla Varah 02:59 pm Mar 22, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi has invited the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's leader K Ponmudy to rejoin the state cabinet at 3.30pm on Friday. This development came after the Supreme Court admonished Ravi for refusing to swear in Ponmudy. Ravi had refused to re-induct Ponmudy after the Madras High Court sentenced him to three years of imprisonment in a 2011 disproportionate assets case in December, leading to his disqualification as an MLA. On March 11, the top court suspended the conviction order.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following Ravi's refusal to reinduct Ponmudy, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court. During the hearing on Thursday, the apex court came down heavily on Ravi for his obstinacy, asking, "If the Governor does not adhere to the Constitution, what is the government's response?" Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also cautioned that if the SC does not receive a response from Ravi by Friday, it will issue an order instructing him to act in accordance with the Constitution.

Justification

Ponmudy's conviction only paused, not dismissed: Ravi

To justify his decision not to reinduct Ponmudy, Ravi had argued that the former higher education minister's conviction had merely been paused and not dismissed. On March 17, Ravi wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that because Ponmudi was found guilty of a serious offense, his re-induction while still tainted by corruption would be against constitutional morality.

2011 disproportionate assets case

What is the 2011 disproportionate assets case

The case goes back to 2006-2011, when Ponmudy was the mines minister under the DMK government. Ponmudy was accused of unduly acquiring wealth worth Rs. 1.75 crore in his and his wife's names. However, shortly after the AIADMK took office in 2011, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case against Ponmudy and his wife. According to the DVAC's final report from 2012, Ponmudy and his wife acquired assets worth 65.99% more than their known source of income.