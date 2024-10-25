Summarize Simplifying... In short As air quality worsens, the Centre has issued an advisory warning the elderly and pregnant women, and urging the public to limit activities that contribute to pollution.

Vulnerable groups have been advised to take extra precautions

Centre issues advisory amid worsening AQI; warns elderly, pregnant women

By Chanshimla Varah 12:41 pm Oct 25, 202412:41 pm

What's the story The Health Ministry has issued an advisory warning about the deteriorating air quality in several states and union territories. The ministry urged people to limit outdoor activities as pollution levels are expected to worsen with the festive season and onset of winter. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, children, and outdoor workers have been advised to take extra precautions due to the potential health risks associated with poor air quality.

Health risks

Air pollution's impact on health and preventive measures

The ministry emphasized that air pollution can worsen respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular diseases. Long-term exposure is associated with higher premature mortality. State health departments have been advised to strengthen public awareness campaigns in regional languages regarding these risks. The advisory also suggests discouraging stubble burning, limiting firecracker use during festivities, encouraging public transport instead of personal vehicles, and reducing dependence on diesel generators.

Pollution factors

Delhi's AQI worsens due to low wind speeds, festive activities

In recent days, Delhi's AQI had recently plummeted from 327 to 364, worsening due to low wind speeds and festive activities such as bursting firecrackers. An 11-point action plan under GRAP Stage II is in effect, including mechanical sweeping and enforcement of dust control. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has also banned all firecrackers till January 1. In Punjab, a similar ban is in place, while Gurugram permits only green crackers during Diwali.

Expert advice

Health experts advise precautions amid rising pollution

Health experts are advising people with pre-existing conditions to stick to medications and consult healthcare providers regularly. They recommend avoiding outdoor activities during high pollution periods. Precautions suggested include staying indoors when AQI exceeds 200, wearing N95 masks outdoors, monitoring AQI via apps, and using air purifiers indoors. Pregnant women are specifically advised to avoid heavily polluted areas due to increased risks for themselves and their unborn children.