Ganga water in Haridwar 'B' class, unfit for drinking: Report
The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB) has classified the Ganga river water in Haridwar as "B" class, meaning it is unfit for consumption but safe for bathing. This classification was made on the basis of water quality tests conducted in November at eight locations near the Uttar Pradesh border. The UKPCB follows a five-tier system to classify water toxicity levels.
Ganga water quality determined by 4 parameters
Rajendra Singh, a regional officer of UKPCB, explained the water quality assessment process. He said, "Central Pollution Control Board has divided the quality of water into 5 classes. Based on four parameters (pH, dissolved oxygen, biological oxygen demand and total coliform bacteria), the quality of Ganga has been found to be in the 'B' category."
Local priest voices concern over Ganga's pollution
Ujwal Pandit, a local priest, voiced his concerns over the rising pollution in the Ganga river, especially due to human waste. He highlighted its effect on the river's purity and the traditionally held health benefits of Ganga water. "By bathing with only Ganga water, the diseases of our body are cured... But whatever is coming out regarding the purity of Ganga water is because of human waste and we need to change it," he said.
Pollution challenges extend beyond Haridwar
The pollution problem isn't limited to Haridwar; other Indian rivers, such as the Yamuna in Delhi are also battling extreme pollution. On December 1, a thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna River. The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board was established in the year 2001. Among other things, it looks into municipal solid wastes.