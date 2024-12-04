Summarize Simplifying... In short Sukhbir Singh Badal, a political figure, narrowly escaped an attack by a former Babbar Khalsa International terrorist, Chaura, at a temple.

Sukhbir Singh Badal was unharmed in the incident

Sukhbir Singh Badal shooter identified as ex-Babbar Khalsa International terrorist

By Chanshimla Varah 11:18 am Dec 04, 202411:18 am

What's the story In a shocking incident, a former Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura, on Wednesday opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident occurred outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar as Badal was performing a religious punishment as a 'sewadar' at the temple's entrance. Fortunately, Badal remained unharmed as the bullet hit a wall instead.

The attack took place around 9:00am when Chaura reached the temple gate and took out a gun from his pocket. Badal, who was in a wheelchair donned in a blue 'sewadar' uniform and holding a spear, was saved by an alert person nearby. He saw Chaura's actions and intervened in time, saving Badal and others present at the scene from any harm. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harpal Singh, Chaura had visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday too.

Per multiple reports, the attacker, Chaura, has a long rap sheet and is linked to the pro-Khalistan outfit Babbar Khalsa International. They include smuggling weapons from Pakistan into Punjab in 1984. In Pakistan, Chaura is said to have written a book about guerrilla warfare and "seditious" literature. He was also considered the mastermind in the Burail jailbreak in 2004. In the jailbreak case, four inmates, including killers of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, escaped after digging a 94-foot tunnel.

Picture of the shooter

The shooting incident has triggered political reactions, with SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema calling it "a big conspiracy to push Punjab back into the fire." Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the state government, calling the incident "100% negligence" and raising questions about law and order. "An investigation will reveal everything...Investigation will reveal whether there was a deeper conspiracy," Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.