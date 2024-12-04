The incident took place on Wednesday

Delhi: Man, wife, daughter found stabbed to death at home

What's the story A man, his wife, and their daughter were found brutally murdered inside their home in the Neb Sarai area of Delhi. The family's son was not home when the incident took place, as he was reportedly out for a walk when the crime happened, the police said on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials are currently on site investigating.

Victims likedly stabbed with a knife

A neighbor told IANS, "The boy left the house at 5 a.m. His mother was awake at the time. When he returned, he discovered the murders and informed the police." Upon receiving the report, law enforcement officials promptly arrived at the location and have since cordoned off the area. The victims appear to have been stabbed with a knife, police said.