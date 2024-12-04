The suspect was quickly overpowered by bystanders

Gunshots fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal in Golden Temple

By Chanshimla Varah 10:03 am Dec 04, 202410:03 am

What's the story Bullets were fired at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar, where Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, were offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, ANI reported. The Sikh clergy pronounced the punishment in the wake of "mistakes" committed by the SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Twitter Post

Visuals outside the temple

Suspect

Suspect apprehended

The suspect was quickly overpowered by bystanders, and he has been taken into police custody. The motive behind the attack is under investigation. According to India Today, citing sources, Badal was serving as a guard outside the temple entrance as part of a religious punishment when he was attacked. He is reportedly unharmed.

Penance

Badal's punishment

Badal started serving the religious punishment at the Golden Temple on Tuesday. He was seen sitting in a wheelchair with a plaque around his neck and a spear in his hand at the temple's entrance. The Jathedar of the Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh, announced the punishment on Monday. He ordered Badal to serve as a "sewadar," which involves washing dishes and cleaning shoes.

Others

Badal has to wear boards admitting misdeeds

The punishment also includes wearing boards admitting their "misdeeds" and serving at different gurdwaras for two days each. The title of "Fakhre-e-Qaum," which was conferred on his late father Parkash Singh Badal, was taken back. He also admitted to past mistakes, including pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.