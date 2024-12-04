The tremor was recorded at around 7:27am

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Telangana's Mulugu

By Chanshimla Varah 09:09 am Dec 04, 202409:09 am

What's the story A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Telangana's Mulugu district on Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was recorded at around 7:27am with its epicenter in the Mulugu region, at a depth of 40km. The NCS confirmed the event on X saying, "EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N... Long:80.24 E... Depth:40km... Location:Mulugu."

Impact

Tremors felt in Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh

The earthquake's tremors were felt in Mulugu and neighboring areas, including Hyderabad and parts of Andhra Pradesh. However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant property damage. Telangana falls under Seismic Zone II in India, which is the lowest intensity zone. The country is divided into four seismic zones (Zone II to Zone V). Zone V is the most prone to intense seismic activity. About 59% of India's landmass falls under these zones.

Twitter Post

Visuals of the quake