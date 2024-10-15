Zomato delivers wrong dish, assures customer they will 'love it'
In a bizarre incident, a student in Hyderabad got the wrong food order from Zomato. When she complained about the mistake, she was shockingly asked by a customer support agent to "please have it...we are sure you will love it." The student, who goes by the name Ananya, had ordered chicken manchurian but got chicken 65 instead. This strange conversation between Ananya and Zomato's representative has now gone viral on social media.
Ananya's struggle to reach customer support
Ananya had a tough time getting to a human customer support agent at Zomato, thanks to the company's AI chatbot, Zia. Despite her repeated attempts, the representative, identified as Syeda, couldn't fix the mistake and instead suggested Ananya eat the wrong dish. This shocking response led Ananya to post about her ordeal on X.
Social media reacts to Zomato's unusual customer service
Ananya's post on X, captioned "Average Zomato experience," has triggered a wave of laughter and criticism. Other users have recounted their own frustrating experiences with the food delivery platform's customer service. While some users found humor in the incident, others were unhappy with Zomato's customer support. The post has received nearly half a million views in a day, underlining the attention this incident has received.
Zomato's response and customer's reaction
Following the viral post, Zomato issued a standard apology to Ananya and promised to resolve the issue promptly. Speaking to HT.com, Ananya said she was initially frustrated but found the representative's response so unexpected that it made her laugh. She also revealed that Zomato had contacted her the following morning, to offer a full refund for the incorrect delivery.