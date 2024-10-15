Summarize Simplifying... In short Spotify is enhancing its music video feature, now available in 85 new markets on both mobile and desktop.

The upgrade allows for a smooth transition between audio and video modes, and introduces video indicators for easy track identification.

The upgrade allows for a smooth transition between audio and video modes, and introduces video indicators for easy track identification.

Interestingly, Spotify found that users who watch a song's video are 34% more likely to replay it the next week, a strategy to attract more music video fans.

Spotify expands music video feature to 85 new markets

By Mudit Dube 05:11 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Spotify is bringing its music video feature to premium users in 85 more markets. The expansion comes after a successful beta test earlier this year in 11 countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and Kenya. Spotify has not clarified if the US, a key market for the company, is part of these 85 new markets. Notably, the US was missing from the first list of countries where music videos were made available.

Enhanced user experience with seamless switch

Spotify's music videos can be accessed on both mobile and desktop platforms. The company has also improved the user experience by enabling a seamless switch between audio and video modes. Initially, switching from audio to video would restart the video from its beginning, but this issue has now been resolved. Plus, Spotify is introducing video indicators next to track names for easy identification in search results.

Full-screen video and increased song streams

Spotify lets you switch to full-screen video by simply flipping your phone into landscape mode. The company has discovered that listeners who find a song and watch its music video on the app are 34% more likely, on average, to stream that song again the following week. The feature appears to be Spotify's way of luring more music video lovers, just like YouTube's native support for music videos.