Some of the restrictions come into force at Stage 2 instead of Stage 3

Centre revises Delhi-NCR air pollution control plan: Details here

By Snehil Singh 07:00 pm Dec 14, 202407:00 pm

What's the story The central government has revised its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the worsening air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) in winter. The updated GRAP introduces stricter curbs according to the Air Quality Index (AQI), which categorizes pollution into four stages: Stage I (Poor), Stage II (Very Poor), Stage III (Severe), and Stage IV (Severe Plus).

Transportation changes

New vehicle restrictions under updated pollution control plan

Under the revised GRAP, inter-state buses from NCR states will be banned from entering unless they are electric, compressed natural gas (CNG), or Bharat Stage (BS)-VI diesel vehicles. This restriction now comes into force at Stage II instead of Stage III. Further, BS-IV diesel vehicles will be banned under Stage III, barring those carrying essential goods.

Pollution measures

Hybrid learning and staggered office timings introduced

The revised GRAP also requires schools in Delhi and neighboring districts to switch to hybrid learning for younger students when AQI turns severe. Classes up to Class V will switch to hybrid mode under Stage III, with higher classes following suit if AQI reaches Stage IV. Public offices in Delhi-NCR may also adopt staggered timings to limit exposure during high pollution periods.

Pollution prevention

Measures to prevent biomass burning and protect vulnerable groups

Further, resident welfare associations now have to provide electric heaters to staff engaged in sanitation and other services. This step aims to curb biomass burning, a major contributor to air pollution. The amended plan also exempts persons with disabilities from restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and certain districts under Stage III.

Entry restrictions

Stricter vehicle entry restrictions under revised pollution plan

The Delhi government has been mandated to ban diesel medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards, except those carrying essential goods or services, within the city under Stage III. Non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles of BS-IV or older standards registered outside Delhi will not be allowed entry into the city. This measure was previously applied only to BS-III vehicles.