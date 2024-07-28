How Rau's IAS coaching center in Delhi flouted safety norms
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak has accused Rau's IAS Study Circle, a coaching center in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, of operating without necessary permissions following the death of three students there. Pathak claims the center was only authorized to use its basement for storage and parking but instead ran a library and coaching center there. Three aspiring civil servants died after the basement was quickly flooded following heavy rains on Saturday night.
Investigation urged for similar institutes
Pathak has now called on the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to investigate other institutes operating in a similar manner. "This building only has permission for storage and parking but they have built a coaching center and a library inside. There are many buildings like this. I request the government and MCD to visit every such institute and investigate," he stated.
Strict action against building bylaw violations ordered
According to NDTV, the coaching center had gotten an NOC from the fire department earlier this month. This document mentions that the basement should be used strictly in accordance with building bye-laws. The bye-laws require that adequate arrangements be made to guarantee that surface drainage does not enter the basement. It further stated that if the basement is used for office or commercial purposes, there should be an adequate number of entries/exits. However, the coaching center had just one entry/exit.
Coaching center owners arrested amid protests
"The building has fire NOC, but in the NOC they had shown the basement will be used as store room. The management of the institute was using the same room as a classroom or library which is a violation of the NOC," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told PTI. The owner, Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, of the coaching center were arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.
Owner of Delhi coaching center arrested
The police have registered a case under multiple sections, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and death due to negligence. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with Bharatiya Janata Party's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj blaming the AAP for negligence. Swaraj alleged that Pathak ignored residents' requests to clean the drains. "Delhi government's criminal negligence is responsible for this mishap. Jal board minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak should take responsibility and resign," Swaraj said.