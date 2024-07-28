In short Simplifying... In short A UPSC coach, Ranjan, has issued an apology following backlash over her comparison of Lord Ram and Akbar in a lecture.

The controversial clip was part of a broader discussion, where she aimed to convey that Lord Ram's reign was an ideal state.

The controversial clip was part of a broader discussion, where she aimed to convey that Lord Ram's reign was an ideal state.

However, social media users accused her of blasphemy and corrupting the minds of UPSC aspirants, with calls for her removal and strong action against her.

Civil services tutor apologizes for comparison

UPSC coach issues apology after Lord Ram-Akbar comparison draws ire

By Chanshimla Varah 12:19 pm Jul 28, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Civil services exam tutor Shubhra Ranjan has issued a clarification after videos of her comparing Lord Ram with Mughal ruler Akbar while teaching students sparked controversy. "My intention is not to hurt anyone's feelings. If it has happened, then I apologize," Ranjan stated following backlash. In the snippet of her lecture, she can be seen saying, "Whose power you find is more unlimited, or who was less tied with tradition? Akbar."

Tutor's explanation

Ranjan explains intent behind controversial comparison

Ranjan further clarified that the controversial video clip was a small part of a broader classroom discussion and regretted any unintended misinterpretation. She explained, "You can understand by watching the complete video lecture that I wanted to convey that Prabhu Sri Ram's Rajya was an ideal state." The tutor added that this discussion was part of a comparative study.

Public reaction

Social media users react to Ranjan's comparison

Many social media users had taken issue with the comparison, with one user accusing her of "blasphemy" and claimed to have filed a complaint with the cyber police. Another user accused Ranjan of corrupting the minds of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants with her comparison and called for strong action against her. Others called for her removal, stating that she "insulted and enraged a billion Hindus."