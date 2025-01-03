Summarize Simplifying... In short The Vande Bharat sleeper train in India has successfully completed speed trials, hitting a peak speed of 180km/h, double the average speed of the country's current fastest long-distance train.

The trials demonstrated the train's stability, even at high speeds, with a video showing a glass of water remaining undisturbed inside the moving train.

The train, equipped with automatic doors, comfortable berths, onboard WiFi, and an aircraft-like design, promises to significantly reduce travel times across India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Test exhibits the element of comfort in high-speed rail travel

Watch: Vande Bharat (sleeper) aces 'water glass test' at 180km/h

By Akash Pandey 05:12 pm Jan 03, 202505:12 pm

What's the story The sleeper avatar of the Vande Bharat Express train has successfully achieved a peak speed of 180km/h during several trials over the course of three days, the Indian Railways announced on Friday. The trials are part of a series that will continue throughout January before the train is opened to passengers across the country. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video on social media of a successful trial in the Kota Division.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

Trial demo

Water level remained static, showing stability inside coaches

The video displays a nearly full glass of water next to a mobile on a flat surface inside a Vande Bharat sleeper train. Despite the train reaching 180km/h, the water level remains steady, highlighting the stability of the train during high speed. The post follows three days of successful trials, concluding on January 2, 2025 where a loaded Vande Bharat sleeper train achieved its peak speed.

Speed trials

Train's peak speed achieved during Rajasthan trials

The train hit its top speed on January 2 during a 30km run between Kota and Laban in Rajasthan's Bundi district. A day prior, it had hit 180km/h during a 40km trial from Rohal Khurd to Kota. Other trials clocked 170km/h and 160km/h on different stretches. These tests are being monitored by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, and will end with an assessment by the Railway Safety Commissioner.

Train features

Vande Bharat sleeper trains promise reduced travel times

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains come with automatic doors, comfortable berths, onboard WiFi, and an aircraft-like design. These facilities are already being enjoyed by Indian passengers on 136 Vande Bharat trains for medium and short distances. The challenge for Indian Railways was to integrate berths while maintaining high speeds under full load conditions. Successful trials promise reduced travel times for long-distance routes like Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Delhi to Mumbai.

Travel upgrade

Enhancing India's rail travel experience

Currently, India's fastest long-distance train service is the Tejas Rajdhani Express with an average speed of 90km/h and a maximum speed of 140km/h. Once certified, the new Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be inducted into regular service, providing a world-class travel experience across India. The successful trials of these trains under full passenger and luggage load conditions is a major step toward achieving that goal.