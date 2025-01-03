Summarize Simplifying... In short Amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in China, including a rise in cases of the HMPV virus, India is closely monitoring the situation.

China has implemented a system to track unknown pneumonia cases and established reporting procedures for labs to handle such diseases.

Despite the increase, the overall intensity of these diseases is lower than last year, and there is no vaccine for HMPV, with supportive treatments being the primary method of combat.

NCDC is stepping up surveillance of influenza cases

India monitoring influenza cases amid 'COVID-like' virus scare in China

What's the story India's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stepped up its surveillance of respiratory and seasonal influenza cases amid unconfirmed reports of a possible human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate the information and update accordingly," official sources told ANI. It is also in touch with international agencies over the matter.

Disease control

China's new system to monitor unknown pneumonia

The sources said that an update from the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) noted an increase in acute respiratory infections from December 16-22. These include seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV. However, the overall scale and intensity of these diseases in China are lower than last year. In anticipation of the expected surge of respiratory diseases in winter, China has introduced a pilot system to monitor pneumonia of unknown origin.

Health crisis

Respiratory illnesses strain China's healthcare system

Reports indicate that hospitals and crematories in China are struggling with a rise in respiratory illnesses, especially HMPV. Children's hospitals are particularly inundated with a rise in pneumonia and "white lung" cases. In late December 2024, Chinese authorities had announced a monitoring system for unknown pneumonia cases to be better prepared than five years ago when COVID-19 first emerged.

Disease reporting

China establishes reporting procedures for unknown diseases

Additionally, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration in China will establish reporting procedures for laboratories. As part of this new protocol, disease control agencies will verify and handle such cases. Kan Biao from China's disease control authority said various respiratory infectious diseases are expected during winter and spring but added that the total number of cases this year would be lower than the previous year.

Disease spread

Rise in HMPV cases among children in China

HMPV is an RNA virus belonging to the Pneumoviridae family. It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch researchers. It causes common cold-like symptoms, including cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing. In severe cases, it may cause bronchitis and pneumonia. Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there is no vaccine for HMPV at present. Supportive treatments, such as immunoglobulins, glucocorticoids, and other symptomatic treatments, are regarded as the main method to combating HMPV infections.