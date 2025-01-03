India monitoring influenza cases amid 'COVID-like' virus scare in China
India's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stepped up its surveillance of respiratory and seasonal influenza cases amid unconfirmed reports of a possible human metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate the information and update accordingly," official sources told ANI. It is also in touch with international agencies over the matter.
China's new system to monitor unknown pneumonia
The sources said that an update from the Western Pacific Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) noted an increase in acute respiratory infections from December 16-22. These include seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and HMPV. However, the overall scale and intensity of these diseases in China are lower than last year. In anticipation of the expected surge of respiratory diseases in winter, China has introduced a pilot system to monitor pneumonia of unknown origin.
Respiratory illnesses strain China's healthcare system
Reports indicate that hospitals and crematories in China are struggling with a rise in respiratory illnesses, especially HMPV. Children's hospitals are particularly inundated with a rise in pneumonia and "white lung" cases. In late December 2024, Chinese authorities had announced a monitoring system for unknown pneumonia cases to be better prepared than five years ago when COVID-19 first emerged.
China establishes reporting procedures for unknown diseases
Additionally, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration in China will establish reporting procedures for laboratories. As part of this new protocol, disease control agencies will verify and handle such cases. Kan Biao from China's disease control authority said various respiratory infectious diseases are expected during winter and spring but added that the total number of cases this year would be lower than the previous year.
Rise in HMPV cases among children in China
HMPV is an RNA virus belonging to the Pneumoviridae family. It was first discovered in 2001 by Dutch researchers. It causes common cold-like symptoms, including cough, fever, nasal congestion and wheezing. In severe cases, it may cause bronchitis and pneumonia. Unlike COVID-19 and the flu, there is no vaccine for HMPV at present. Supportive treatments, such as immunoglobulins, glucocorticoids, and other symptomatic treatments, are regarded as the main method to combating HMPV infections.