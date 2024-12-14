Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, has expressed concern over the city's escalating crime rate, including extortion, bomb threats, and a 350% increase in drug-related crimes, in a letter to Home Minister Shah.

He criticized Shah's handling of the situation, leading to Delhi being labeled as 'Rape Capital' and 'Crime Capital'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed the government and police to devise an action plan within eight weeks to address the bomb threats, particularly in schools. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

He said that Delhi ranks first for crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities

'Delhiites worried': Kejriwal writes to Shah over law, order situation

By Chanshimla Varah 01:25 pm Dec 14, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, raising concerns over the rising crime rate in the national capital. In his letter, Kejriwal quoted shocking crime statistics that have made Delhi the "crime capital" at home and abroad. He said that Delhi ranks first for crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

Crime surge

Kejriwal highlights rise in extortion, bomb threats

Kejriwal also highlighted the growing activities of extortion gangs and regular bomb threats to schools, airports, and malls in Delhi. He pointed out a shocking 350% increase in drug-related crimes, which has raised security concerns among people. "Can you imagine what a child goes through...when the school is evacuated due to a bomb threat and the children are sent home?" he wrote.

Public safety

Kejriwal accuses Shah of failing to manage law and order

Kejriwal alleged that criminals in Delhi no longer fear law enforcement, pointing to recent incidents of shootings, murders, and kidnappings in broad daylight. "Under your supervision, our glorious capital is now being labeled with names like 'Rape Capital' and 'Crime Capital' due to the failure of law and order," he wrote. He had earlier slammed Shah on the social media platform X for his alleged failure to handle Delhi's law and order situation after several schools received bomb threats.

Parliamentary action

AAP MPs demand discussion on Delhi's crime situation

The AAP's official X account also took a dig at Shah with a post reading, "Seeing Delhi bleeding, Mogambo is happy." AAP MPs have been on a spree issuing suspension of business notices in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the deteriorating crime situation. While the AAP is the ruling party in Delhi, the Delhi Police comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Legal directive

Delhi HC directs government to address bomb threats

The Delhi High Court recently asked the Delhi Government and Police to prepare a detailed action plan to deal with bomb threats within eight weeks. The direction was given on a petition filed by advocate Ashok Agarwal, who sought directions for the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of children in schools across the national capital. The court set an eight-week deadline to complete these actions.