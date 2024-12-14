Summarize Simplifying... In short Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, is considering stepping down after the party's historic low performance in the state elections, winning only 16 out of 101 contested seats.

The defeat was attributed to weak leadership during the campaign, with key figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not being fully involved.

Patole served as Congress's Maharashtra chief for four years

Nana Patole seeks to step down as Maharashtra Congress chief

What's the story Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has reportedly sought to be relieved of his post. Patole wrote a letter to party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, expressing his wish to step down, India Today TV reported, citing sources. He mentioned the party's poor performance under his leadership in the recent state assembly elections and having served four years as state chief as reasons for his decision.

Election performance

Congress's historic low in Maharashtra elections

Under Patole's leadership, the Congress fought 101 seats in the Maharashtra elections but won only 16. The result was the party's lowest tally in Maharashtra's history. Senior leaders such as former minister Balasaheb Thorat and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also lost their constituencies. Although Patole retained his Sakoli assembly seat, he won by a narrow margin of 208 votes.

Campaign issues

Lack of leadership blamed for Congress's defeat

The Congress's defeat in the polls was also blamed on a lack of leadership during the campaign. Rahul Gandhi and Kharge held only 16 rallies between them, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined late, focusing on her campaign in Wayanad until November 13. The party is a part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc in Maharashtra.