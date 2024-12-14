Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, acknowledged failing to deliver on three key promises from 2020, citing Covid-19 and political challenges as reasons.

He blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and legal troubles of his party members

Kejriwal admits to not fulfilling 3 major promises from 2020

By Chanshimla Varah 11:50 am Dec 14, 202411:50 am

What's the story Ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has admitted that he failed to deliver on three major promises made in the 2020 elections. Speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event, he said that these unfulfilled promises include cleaning the Yamuna River﻿, providing clean tap water to every household, and upgrading Delhi roads to European standards. He blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and legal troubles of his party members for the setbacks.

Reasons explained

Kejriwal cites pandemic, legal woes for unfulfilled promises

Kejriwal said, "The first two-and-a-half to three years were consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic." "After that, one by one, our important members were jailed in fake cases," he said. Despite these challenges, he promised voters that his government now has a detailed plan and required funds to fulfill these goals. He urged voters for another opportunity, promising to deliver on these promises in the next five years if re-elected.

Achievements and criticism

Kejriwal highlights achievements, faces criticism from BJP

Kejriwal also emphasized his government's achievements, saying they have provided 24-hour electricity and better access to education and healthcare. However, his admissions and pleas for more time were criticized by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya. Malviya asked why clean water wasn't delivered when the water minister was never arrested. He accused Kejriwal of putting personal luxuries ahead during the pandemic and alleged illegal activities under him.

Past pledge

Kejriwal's 2020 pledge to clean Yamuna river

In 2020, Kejriwal had promised to clean the Yamuna River by 2025 and asked voters to not vote for him if he failed. For the 2025 assembly election, the AAP government has promised a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 for women in Delhi, which will be increased to ₹2,100 if re-elected. Registration for the scheme will start within a week, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced.